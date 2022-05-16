scorecardresearch
RBI to review asset quality of PSBs tomorrow

May 16, 2022 6:28:56 am
Das may take stock of state-run banks’ strategy to deal with the rising interest rate scenario without upsetting growth dynamics. (File)

Days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate for the first time in almost four years, governor Shaktikanta Das will meet chiefs of public sector banks (PSBs) on May 17 to review credit flow and assess the outlook on asset quality, sources told FE.

Das may also take stock of state-run banks’ strategy to deal with the rising interest rate scenario without upsetting growth dynamics, they added.

The Governor will also review PSBs’ collection efficiencies, consumer grievance redress mechanism, digital banking units, lending to government entities, IT infrastructure and cyber security framework and any issue that the lenders may like to present, said sources.

“PSBs are preparing presentations on various aspects of their operations. The governor would probably like to have bankers’ feedback as to how they are planning to cope with the new reality of elevated rates and tight liquidity conditions, and what could be the impact on banks’ lending, asset quality and the broader operating environment,” a source said. fe

