RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 4% for the eighth time, maintains accommodative stance

RBI Monetary Policy 2021: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’ as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth and mitigate the impact of Covid-19 pandemic while ensuring inflation remains within the target, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday.

The RBI governor added that the MPC’s decision was taken unanimously and informed that the reverse repo rate too was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent. Separately, the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and bank rate were also kept unchanged at 4.25 per cent.

The MPC was largely expected to keep the key repo rate unchanged. According to a recent Reuters poll, all 60 forecasters said they see no change in the repo rate on October 8 and though price pressures have soared due to rising fuel prices the RBI is only expected to raise the repo rate in April-June 2022.

This marks the eighth consecutive time that the central bank has maintained a status quo on policy rate. The RBI had last revised its policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rates to a historic low.

In his speech, Shaktikanta Das announced that the central bank will ensure that the inflation remains within the target range. He added that the decision on MPC’s policy rate was unanimous, while the decision on the accommodative stance was 5:1.

The governor informed that high-frequency indicators suggest economic activity has gained momentum. Core inflation remains sticky. He said that the July-September CPI inflation was lower than anticipated.

Das said that India is in a much better place today than the last MPC meeting. He said that the growth impulses are strengthening and the inflation trajectory more favourable than expected.

More to follow