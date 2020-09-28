RBI’s monetary policy committee meeting rescheduled; new dates to be announced shortly

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is displayed on a gate outside the central bank's regional headquarters in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 8, 2019. (Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced that the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting which was scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 1 is being rescheduled. The new dates of the meeting will be announced shortly, the central bank said.

RBI however did not provide any reason behind the rescheduling of the MPC meeting in its statement.

The interest-setting panel was scheduled to meet for three-days beginning Tuesday for the bi-monthly monetary policy review.

The central bank is awaiting the government’s decision on new external members to the MPC. As per the RBI Act, external members of the MPC have a tenure of four years. The MPC came into existence in October 2016.

The RBI MPC meeting is one of the most important events for the banking system and economy as a whole as the central bank announces key measures and sets its key lending rates (repo and reverve repo rates) to check the inflation rate and assess the money flow in the economy.

This year, it has become all the more important as in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the RBI took various steps such as providing loan moratorium and holding open market operations (OMOs) to provide relief to the borrowers and keep a check at the value of rupee against other major currencies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd