RBI leaves repo rate unchanged at 4%, reverse repo rate at 3.35%: Shaktikanta Das

A sign for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sign is displayed inside the central bank’s headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg) A sign for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sign is displayed inside the central bank’s headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent on Thursday while keeping its accommodative stance, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Addressing the media through video conference, Das said that that the decision was taken unanimously by the MPC. He also said that the reverse repo rate was also kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

“An accommodative stance of the monetary policy will continue as long as necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of the pandemic while ensuring that inflation remains within target going forward. RBI is perhaps the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations,” RBI chief said.

In its previous meeting held in May, the central bank had announced a cut in the repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4 per cent, while the reverse repo rate was reduced simultaneously to 3.35 per cent. Prior to that, Das held two pressers on March 27 and April 17, where the central bank cut its repo rate to 4.4 per cent and reverse repo rate to 3.75 per cent. So far, the central bank has cut the key interest rates by 115 bps this year.

