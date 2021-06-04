RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 4%, accommodative stance as long as necessary

RBI Monetary Policy 2021: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’ as long as necessary to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

The central bank governor said that the MPC’s decision was taken unanimously and added that the reverse repo rate too was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent. The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and bank rates also remained unchanged at 4.25 percent.

The MPC was expected to keep the key repo rate unchanged in its sixth straight meeting. According to a recent Reuters poll, all 51 economists polled by them expected the MPC to hold rates as Asia’s third-largest economy grapples with various state lockdowns.

Analysts did not expect any major change in the monetary policy or the RBI’s posturing about the future course in this policy.

The second Covid wave has raised uncertainty around the future economic outlook and pushed the potential policy normalisation further into the future. With the second Covid wave being alarming, stretching healthcare infrastructure and having adverse economic implications on income and consumption, there have been downward revisions in the GDP growth forecast for FY22 by many multilateral institutions.

The central bank had estimated GDP growth at 10.5 per cent for FY22 in its February policy and retained it at the same level in April.

