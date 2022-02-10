RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 4% for 10th consecutive time

RBI Monetary Policy 2022: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent for the tenth consecutive time while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’ as long as necessary, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday.

The central bank governor said that the MPC had voted unanimously 5:1 to maintain the accommodative stance and added that the reverse repo rate too was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent. More to follow