Thursday, February 10, 2022
RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 4% for 10th consecutive time

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting 2022 announcements: The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, while the reverse repo rate also was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent. Here's what the Indian central bank chief announced.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
February 10, 2022 10:08:27 am
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das interacts with the media (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

RBI Monetary Policy 2022: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent for the tenth consecutive time while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’ as long as necessary, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday.

The central bank governor said that the MPC had voted unanimously 5:1 to maintain the accommodative stance and added that the reverse repo rate too was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

