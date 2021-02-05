RBI Monetary Policy: India’s central bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accommodative stance

RBI Monetary Policy 2021: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept its repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’ as long as necessary at least through the current financial year to the next year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday.

The RBI governor announced that the decision was taken unanimously and added that the reverse repo rate too was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

The central bank had slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points since late March 2020 to support growth. This is the fourth time in a row that the MPC decided to keep the policy rate unchanged.

The RBI had last revised its policy rate on May 22 in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rates to a historic low.

The central bank also sees FY22 GDP growth at 10.5 per cent. The RBI governor said that the inflation has eased below the level of 6 per cent. The outlook on growth has also improved significantly. He also said that the MPC judged that need for the hour is to continue supporting the growth. He added that the signs of recovery have strengthened further and list of normalising sectors is expanding.

This is the first MPC meeting after the presentation of the Union Budget 2021-22. The six-member MPC headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das meets every two months to analyze the state of the Indian economy and inflation and address the monetary issues in the country. This month, it began the 3-day bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 3.

Das said that the CPI projection is revised to 5.2 per cent for Q4 FY21 and CPI inflation is pegged at 5-5.2 per cent in H1 FY22.

The RBI Governor said “capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector improved to 63.3 per cent in Q2 vs 47.3 per cent in Q1. FDI and FPI investments have surged in recent months, reposing faith in the Indian economy.”

Speaking on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Das said that the funds from banks though the TLTRO scheme will now available to NBFCs. He also said that the cash reserve ratio (CRR) will be restored in two phases to 3.5 per cent from March 27 and 4 per cent from May 22, 2021.

The RBI governor also said that the CRR normalisation will open up space for a variety of market operations.

The Indian central bank chief announced that the retail investors can now open gilt accounts with the RBI. Das also said that the retail investors can now access the primary and secondary government bond market. He also said that the resident individuals will be able to make remittances to IFSCs for the NRIs.

Shaktikanta Das announced an integrated ombudsman scheme for customer grievance redressal, which will be rolled out by June 2021.

Concluding his address, Das said that the Indian economy is poised to move only in one direction, that is upward.