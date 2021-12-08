RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 4% for the 9th consecutive time

RBI Monetary Policy 2021: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent for the ninth consecutive time while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’ as long as necessary, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Wednesday.

The central bank governor said that the MPC had voted unanimously 5:1 to maintain the accommodative stance and added that the reverse repo rate too was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and bank rate also remained unchanged at 4.25 percent.

Speaking on the GDP, Das said that the projection for real GDP growth is maintained at 9.5 per cent. However, the RBI revised its Q3FY22 GDP growth to 6.6 per cent from 6.8 per cent earlier. Additionally, Q4FY22 GDP was cut to 6 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier. The real GDP growth is projected at 17.2 per cent for Q1FY23 and at 7.8 per cent for Q2FY23.

Speaking about inflation, the RBI governor said that the FY22 CPI inflation target is maintained at 5.3 per cent. This consists of 5.1 per cent in Q3FY22, and 5.7 per cent in Q4FY22 with risks broadly balanced.

“Price pressures may persist in the immediate term. Vegetable prices are expected to see a seasonal correction with winter arrivals in view of bright prospects for rabi crops,” Das said.

In his speech, Das also touched upon petrol and diesel prices and said that the recent cuts in taxes on petrol and diesel should support the purchasing power of the consumer.

He added that the government consumption has also picked up from August, providing support to the aggregate demand.

More to follow