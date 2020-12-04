RBI Monetary Policy: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accommodative stance

Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai, India (Photographer: Kanishka Sonthalia/Bloomberg)

RBI Monetary Policy 2020: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’ as long as necessary at least through the current financial year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday.

The RBI governor announced that the decision was taken unanimously and added that the reverse repo rate too was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

Das said that the MPC is of the view that the inflation rate is likely to remain elevated and he expects some relief in the CPI data in the winter months. He said that further steps are necessary to mitigate inflationary pressures.

The RBI governor also said that the central bank is committed to preserve the interest of depositors in the financial system. He said that they have been able to contain human losses, ensure financial systems function normally and reached out to the most vulnerable. The near-time financial losses have been contained, Das said.

