RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 4%, accommodative stance as long as necessary

RBI Monetary Policy 2021: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’ as long as necessary to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday.

The central bank governor said that the MPC’s decision was taken unanimously and added that the reverse repo rate too was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent. The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and bank rate also remained unchanged at 4.25 percent.

The MPC was largely expected to keep the key repo rate unchanged. According to a recent Bloomberg poll, all 21 economists surveyed expected the MPC to leave the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 4 per cent, while the central bank was widely expected to announce another tranche of its so-called government securities acquisition program.

This marks the seventh time in a row that the RBI has maintained a status quo on policy rate. The central bank had last revised its policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rates to a historic low.

In his speech, Das said that the economy is in a much better position as compared to June 2021 and added that the central bank will remain vigilant against the possibility of a third wave. He said that the MPC voted with a 5:1 majority to continue with an ‘accommodative’ stance as long as necessary to support growth.

