RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 4% for the 11th consecutive time

RBI Monetary Policy 2022: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent for the eleventh consecutive time while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday.

The central bank governor said that the MPC had voted unanimously to maintain the accommodative stance and added that the reverse repo rate too was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and bank rate also were kept unchanged at 4.25 percent.

The RBI had last revised its policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting the interest rate to a historic low.

Addressing the media after the monetary policy meeting, Das said that RBI will restore the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) corridor to 50 bps, as it was pre-Covid. MSF Rate and bank rate remains unchanged at 4.25 per cent.

“The floor of the corridor will now be provided by the newly instituted standing deposit facility (SDF), which will be placed 25 basis points below the repo rate, i.e., at 3.75 per cent,” the governor said.

Speaking on the central bank’s stance, he said “It also decided to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth.”

Speaking about the reverse repo, Das said that the “fixed rate reverse repo (FRRR) rate is retained at 3.35 per cent. It will remain as part of RBI’s toolkit and its operation will be at the discretion of the RBI for purposes specified from time to time. The FRRR along with the SDF will impart flexibility to the RBI’s liquidity management framework.”

The RBI slashed the growth projection for the current fiscal to 7.2 per cent from 7.8 per cent earlier; while raising the inflation forecast to 5.7 per cent from 4.5 per cent.

Speaking on the GDP, Das said the real GDP growth for 2022-23 is now projected at 7.2 per cent with Q1 2022-23 at 16.2 per cent, Q2 at 6.2 per cent, Q3 at 4.1 per cent and Q4 at 4.0 per cent, assuming crude oil (Indian basket) at US$ 100 per barrel during 2022-23.

On the inflation rate forecast, Shaktikanta Das said inflation is now projected at 5.7 per cent in 2022-23, with Q1 at 6.3 per cent, Q2 at 5.8 per cent, Q3 at 5.4 per cent and Q4 at 5.1 per cent.

He added that given the excessive volatility in global crude oil prices since late February and the extreme uncertainty over the evolving geopolitical tensions, any projection of growth and inflation is fraught with risk, and is largely contingent upon future oil and commodity price developments.

In his speech, Das touched upon the liquidity and financial market conditions and said the RBI will continue to adopt a nuanced and nimble-footed approach to liquidity management while maintaining adequate liquidity in the system.

“At present, liquidity management is characterised by two-way operations: through variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions of varying maturities to absorb liquidity; and variable rate repo (VRR) auctions to meet transient liquidity shortages and offset mismatches. This approach will be continued,” he said.

