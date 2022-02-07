RBI reschedules monetary policy meeting after Lata Mangeshkar’s death

Updated: February 7, 2022 10:16:07 am
India’s central bank has rescheduled its monetary policy committee meeting by a day to Feb. 8-10, it said in a statement on Sunday, citing a public holiday in the state of Maharashtra to mourn the death of Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar.
The Reserve Bank of India’s decision on key interest rates, scheduled for Wednesday, is now expected on Thursday.
RBI also said there will be no transactions in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives on Monday, Feb. 7.
Mangeshkar, one of India’s best known cultural icons and a singer who defined music for generations, died on Sunday and was given a state funeral.
