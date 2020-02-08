Day after RBI decision on better transmission, banks start moderating deposit, lending rates

The reduction in MCLR and deposit rates by the banks follow the RBI announcement of long-term repo operation (LTRO) for up to Rs 1 lakh crore, making cost of funds cheaper for banks. The reduction in MCLR and deposit rates by the banks follow the RBI announcement of long-term repo operation (LTRO) for up to Rs 1 lakh crore, making cost of funds cheaper for banks.

A day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left the repo rates unchanged at 5.15 per cent, banks started slashing lending and deposit rates. State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest bank, slashed term deposit rates on Friday by 10-50 basis points (bps) in the retail segment and 25-50 bps in the bulk segment. It has also slashed its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 bps across tenors with effect from February 10.

Bank of India (BoI) has reduced MCLR by 10 bps for maturities up to six months. The bank has also reduced interest rates on housing and auto loans. With this, housing loan interest rates will now start from 8 per cent per annum, while vehicle loans will be available from 8.50 per cent per annum.

Canara Bank has reduced its MCLR by up to 25 bps. The interest rate on overnight and one-month loans will be 7.65 per cent, three-month loans at 7.95 per cent, six-month MCLR at 8.10 per cent and one-year at 8.20 per cent. For SBI, this is the ninth consecutive cut in MCLR in the current fiscal (2019-20). With this reduction, SBI’s one-year MCLR has come down to 7.85 per cent per annum from 7.90 per cent, a bank statement said.

The reduction in MCLR and deposit rates by the banks follow the RBI announcement of long-term repo operation (LTRO) for up to Rs 1 lakh crore, making cost of funds cheaper for banks. With SBI taking the lead in slashing rates, other banks are expected to follow suit in the coming days.

For fixed deposits (FDs) maturing in 46 days to 179 days, SBI has cut the interest rate sharply by 50 bps to 5 per cent. For FDs maturing in 180 days to 210 days and 211 days to less than 1 year, SBI will give interest of 5.50 per cent now, as against 5.80 per cent earlier. The bank has slashed the interest rate by 10 bps on deposits maturing in 1 year to 10 years from 6.10 per cent to 6 per cent now.

SBI further said in view of surplus liquidity in the system, it has realigned its interest rate on retail term deposits (less than Rs 2 crore) and bulk term deposits (Rs 2 crore and above), effective February 10. “The

impact of recent RBI policy measures and reduction in deposit rates will be reflected in the next review of MCLR,” the bank said

On Thursday, in a bid to boost flow of bank credit to productive sectors in a weak economy, the RBI announced a cash reserve ratio (CRR) dispensation on incremental retail loans in the automobile, housing and the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sectors until July 31, 2020.

The RBI has now decided that commercial banks

will be allowed to deduct the equivalent of incremental credit disbursed by them as retail loans for automobiles, residential housing and loans to MSMEs, over and above the outstanding level of credit to these segments as of the fortnight ended January 31, 2020 from their net demand and time liabilities – or deposits – for maintenance of CRR. In other words, the loans to these sectors can be deducted from the amount to be kept with the RBI as CRR.

Bankers said CRR exemption for incremental lending to auto, residential housing, and MSME is a good way to channelise credit in area where demand has not met with commensurate supply. “The exemption of CRR maintenance for all additional loans given for retail loans will also help to lower cost of funds. Extending the date of restructuring of MSME advances will also help the sector to navigate the current business downturn and is a logical corollary of budget announcement,” SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said.

While the RBI slashed repo rate by 135 points in calendar year 2019, the 1-year median MCLR declined by only 55 bps during February 2019 and January 2020. The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans sanctioned by banks declined by 69 bps and the WALR on outstanding rupee loans by 13 bps during February-December 2019.

