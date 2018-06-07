RBI raises loan limit for affordable homes in cities

Governor Urjit Patel in a file photo. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Governor Urjit Patel in a file photo. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Reserve Bank of India made headlines Wednesday for raising interest rates for the first time since 2014, but it also gave a boost for affordable housing by raising the loan limits for the purchase of such homes in cities.

In its statement, the central bank said that it has been decided to revise the housing loan limits for Priority Sector Lending (PSL) eligibility from Rs 28 lakh to Rs 35 lakh in metropolitan centres, and from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh in other centres.

Loans given under PSL are less expensive than those provide by the banks in their ordinary course. The move is expected to make it easier to get loans for housing schemes classified as affordable housing in cities.

The overall cost of the dwelling unit in the metropolitan centre (with population of ten lakh and above) and at other centres should not exceed Rs 45 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, respectively.

The central bank has said that a circular will be issued by the month end for banks.

“Big boost to Housing for all. Increase in home loan limits under Priority sector lending to Rs 35 lakh in cities & Rs 25 lakh elsewhere to make such bank loans cheaper,” Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said in a tweet after the statement of the RBI.

