RBI policy panel likely to keep interest rates unchanged on August 5 amid oil, inflation risks

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely expected to leave the key policy repo rate unchanged at its forthcoming meeting on August 5, amid the continuing conflict in West Asia and elevated global crude oil prices, experts said.

Although the resulting inflationary pressures and uncertainties have heightened risks, they remain manageable for now, with the domestic economy continuing to display resilience.

However, inflation continues to face upside risks from elevated global oil prices, a weak monsoon and lower water reservoir levels. “We expect MPC members will remain watchful of the progress of the monsoon and its impact on food inflation. We expect RBI to remain on hold for now and also keep the stance unchanged,” said Sonal Badhan, Economist, Bank of Baroda (BoB).