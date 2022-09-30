RBI MPC Meeting Live Updates: Repo rate hiked 50 bps to 5.9%; inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second half

RBI MPC Monetary Policy Review Announcement Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.90 per cent with immediate effect, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced.

This is the fourth rate hike by the central bank in this financial year. Prior to this, the RBI had raised the repo rate – by 40 bps in an off-cycle meeting in May and 50 bps in June and August. The market experts expected the MPC to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) in this meeting to tame the raging inflation and a falling rupee which hit an all-time low earlier this week following a strengthening of the dollar.

The retail inflation or Consumer Price Index (CPI), which the RBI factors in while considering its benchmark lending rate, stood at 7.00 per cent in August. Retail inflation has continued to remain above the central bank’s comfort level of 6 per cent since January this year.

The RBI governor further announced that the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate stands adjusted to 5.65 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 6.15 per cent. He said that the MPC decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within target going forward.

In his speech today, Das said that the world is in midst of a third major shock from aggressive monetary tightening by central banks. He explained that there is nervousness in the financial market and the global economy is eye of new storm. He noted that the Indian economy continues to be resilient in midst of global turmoil.

Commenting on the inflation, Das said that the inflation trajectory remains clouded with uncertainties arising from the ongoing geopolitical tensions and anxious global financial market sentiments…currently, inflation is hovering around 7 per cent, we expect it to remain elevated at around 6 per cent in the second half of this year.

More to follow