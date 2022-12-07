RBI MPC Meeting Today: Repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%; FY23 GDP projected at 6.8%

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting December 2022: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent with immediate effect, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced.

The RBI policy rate is now at its highest level since August 2018.

This is the fifth rate hike by the central bank in this financial year. Prior to this, the RBI had raised the repo rate – by 40 bps in an off-cycle meeting in May and 50 bps in June, August and September.

Most market experts expected the MPC to raise the repo rate by 35 bps in this meeting to tame the raging inflation which has continued to remain above the 6 per cent mark for the 10 straight month in October.

The RBI governor further announced that the MPC decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation and added that the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate stands adjusted to 6.00 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 6.50 per cent.

During his speech, the RBI governor said that the policy rate remains accommodative and noted that the core inflation is indicating stickiness. The medium-term inflation outlook is exposed to global developments and weather.

Commenting on India’s economic growth, Das said the growth is supported by rural, manufacturing and services sector.

“Agriculture sector remains resilient. Manufacturing, services PMI for India in November among the highest in the world. Going ahead, investment activity will get support from government capex,” he said.

Das said that the RBI’s GDP growth forecast for the current financial year (FY23) is seen at 6.8 per cent. The growth has been reduced from RBI’s previous estimate of 7 per cent.

The RBI chief estimated the economic growth for the third quarter (Q3) of FY23 at 4.4 per cent (down from 4.6 percent earlier), and for the fourth quarter (Q4) at 4.2 per cent (down from 4.6 per cent earlier).

