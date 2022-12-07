scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

RBI MPC Meeting Today: Repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%; FY23 GDP projected at 6.8%

RBI MPC Meeting December 2022: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the monetary policy committee (MPC) hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent. The central bank also cut growth forecast for the current financial year to 6.8 per cent. Here's what the Indian central bank chief announced.

RBI, RBI MPC Meeting, Monetary Policy MeetingRBI Monetary Policy Committee Meet: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai. (File Express photo by Pradip Das)

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting December 2022: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent with immediate effect, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced.

The RBI policy rate is now at its highest level since August 2018.

This is the fifth rate hike by the central bank in this financial year. Prior to this, the RBI had raised the repo rate – by 40 bps in an off-cycle meeting in May and 50 bps in June, August and September.

Most market experts expected the MPC to raise the repo rate by 35 bps in this meeting to tame the raging inflation which has continued to remain above the 6 per cent mark for the 10 straight month in October.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

The RBI governor further announced that the MPC decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation and added that the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate stands adjusted to 6.00 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 6.50 per cent.

During his speech, the RBI governor said that the policy rate remains accommodative and noted that the core inflation is indicating stickiness. The medium-term inflation outlook is exposed to global developments and weather.

Commenting on India’s economic growth, Das said the growth is supported by rural, manufacturing and services sector.

Advertisement

“Agriculture sector remains resilient. Manufacturing, services PMI for India in November among the highest in the world. Going ahead, investment activity will get support from government capex,” he said.

Das said that the RBI’s GDP growth forecast for the current financial year (FY23) is seen at 6.8 per cent. The growth has been reduced from RBI’s previous estimate of 7 per cent.

The RBI chief estimated the economic growth for the third quarter (Q3) of FY23 at 4.4 per cent (down from 4.6 percent earlier), and for the fourth quarter (Q4) at 4.2 per cent (down from 4.6 per cent earlier).

More to follow

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 10:05:08 am
Next Story

In Telangana, land records portal the site of latest Congress-TRS battle

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close