scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

RBI may hike rates by 50 bps as inflation accelerates: Analysts

"From a policy perspective, another month of above-target inflation clears the path for further monetary tightening at the next MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting on 30 September," said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays Bank.

RBI | Reserve Bank of IndiaThe Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Reserve Bank of India may raise interest rates by another 50 basis points this month after data showed inflation rose further above the central bank’s tolerance limit in August, analysts said.

India’s retail inflation rate rose to 7.0% in August from 6.71% in the previous month, data released on Monday showed. The August reading was a tad above the 6.9% expected by economists polled by Reuters. Higher food inflation contributed to the increase in headline rate.

“From a policy perspective, another month of above-target inflation clears the path for further monetary tightening at the next MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting on 30 September,” said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays Bank.

The relatively resilient growth outlook, coupled with robust credit growth and sticky core inflation, will keep the RBI’s focus firmly on managing inflation, Bajoria said in a note.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Core CPI rose 6.17% in August, per Barclays’ calculations.

“It’s clear that inflation remains uncomfortably high and (the August) data will do little to ease the concerns of several MPC members, who continue to strike a relatively hawkish tone,” Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics, said in a note. Shah expects RBI to switch to 25 basis points hikes in the two meetings that follow the September meet, taking the repo rate to 6.40% in the first quarter of next year.

The uneven monsoon rainfall has led to food prices trending higher in the first two weeks of September, IDFC First Bank pointed out. As a result, the preliminary estimate for September CPI inflation is tracking an “uncomfortable” 7.3%, it said. The bank expects inflation to average 6.7% for this fiscal year.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 11:08:18 am
Next Story

Apple’s new toggle lets iOS users uninstall security updates

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Premium
India to host G-20 summit in New Delhi in 2023

India to host G-20 summit in New Delhi in 2023

5 reasons why young people should get a Covid booster shot

5 reasons why young people should get a Covid booster shot

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

Premium
How US Open champ Carlos Alcaraz turns defence into offence

How US Open champ Carlos Alcaraz turns defence into offence

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium
'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'
Jairam Thakur interview

'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement