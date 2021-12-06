RBI likely to stick to gradual exit from ultra-accommodative stance: Experts

Despite the threat posed by the new Covid variant — Omicron — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to continue with its plan on gradual exit from the ultra-accommodative monetary policy settings, experts said.

The near-term retail inflation is likely to remain within the MPC target band of 4 to 6 per cent. This, in turn, should give the Monetary Policy Committee time to assess the medium-term implications of Omicron by continuing to maintain an accommodative pause in policy rates in December. The MPC is scheduled to unveil the bimonthly policy on December 8.

“While on-track recovery and above-target inflation make a case for policy normalisation, authorities are likely to be watchful of the new risk on the horizon — the Omicron variant. Notwithstanding the caution, we still expect a gradual exit from the ultra-accommodative policy settings to continue,” said Radhika Rao, senior economist, DBS group.

“We believe the talks of a reverse repo rate hike in the MPC meeting may be premature as the RBI has been largely able to narrow the corridor without the noise of rate hikes and ensuing market cacophony,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, State Bank of India.

“We expect the RBI to continue normalizing high banking system liquidity by further adjusting quantum and tenor of existing VRRR operations. Interest rate markets have re-aligned to this new reality and expected to remain range bound around current levels in the absence of a policy surprise,” said Churchil Bhatt, EVP debt investments, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company.

Indications of the US Fed removing policy support at a faster pace, to keep inflation under check, are visible. This is aimed at completing the taper at an earlier date with a possible rise in interest rates sooner. This can impact future strategies of central banks. Covid is also making a comeback in Europe and the new variant from South Africa does not portend well for the world economy with possibilities of lockdowns, thus again forcing a reversal of policies.

On the growth front, while most economic indicators have surpassed pre-Covid levels, there is still a lot of slack in the economy. Hence, RBI may decide to wait and watch till the next MPC meeting in February 2022. The RBI will be concerned about inflationary pressure building in the economy. Currently the upward pressure on inflation is because of high commodity prices and supply bottlenecks. “However, with economic growth gathering momentum, there is threat of further demand side pressure on inflation. We can expect the RBI to start hiking rates from 2022. The RBI will also narrow the corridor between repo and reverse repo rate, with sharper hike in reverse repo rate. The quantum of rate hike will be dependent on how the Covid scenario pans out and its subsequent impact on economic growth in 2022,” said Rajani Sinha, chief economist and national director-research, Knight Frank India.