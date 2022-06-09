RBI doubles home loan limits of co-op banks

In a big boost to the home loan segment, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday doubled the limit on housing loans from cooperative banks and also permitted rural cooperative banks (RCB) to finance residential real estate projects to support affordable housing and inclusive growth.

The RBI allowed urban cooperative banks (UCBs) to provide doorstep banking services to meet the needs of customers, especially senior citizens and differently abled persons.

The limits for tier-I and tier-II UCBs have been revised from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 60 lakh and Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1.40 crore, respectively. These limits were last revised for UCBs in 2011 and for RCBs in 2009.

For rural co-operative banks, the limits have been revised from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for RCBs with assessed net worth less than Rs 100 crore and for other RCBs, the limits would increase from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 75 lakh.

The RBI has decided to allow RCBs — state cooperative banks and district central banks — to extend finance to commercial real estate – residential housing within the existing aggregate housing finance limit of 5 per cent of their total assets. This decision has been taken in view of the growing need for affordable housing and to realise their potential in providing credit facilities to the housing sector, RBI said.

According to Aashay Choksey, Assistant Vice President, ICRA, UCB growth has lagged commercial banks growth over recent years which is reflected in the low credit to deposit ratio, which stood at ~59 per cent as on March 31, 2021 (~61 per cent as on March 31, 2020) as against 70-74% for SCB during the same period.” The enhancement in lending limits for housing loans extended by UCBs and RCBs as well as permitting RCBs to lend to the commercial real estate segment (residential housing) will support book growth and profitability for these entities as they will be able to cater to a wider set of customers. This may however increase competitive intensity in micro-markets where UCBs operate alongside other banks and NBFCs, he said.