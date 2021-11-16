Numerous indicators suggest economic recovery is now taking hold: Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said that there are numerous indicators that suggest that economic recovery is now taking hold, but for the growth to be sustainable and reach its potential, investment in private capital has to resume.

Speaking at the SBI Banking & Economics Conclave 2021, the RBI governor said that India has the potential to grow at a reasonably high pace in the post-pandemic scenario if the private capital investment resumes.

“India’s remarkable progress on vaccines is a shining example of scientific capabilities,” the RBI governor said. He added that contact-intensive services still need to get lost momentum.

Das said that the Q1 GDP data revealed a significant gap in private consumption and investment. He said that there is a need for sustained impetus so that growth can exceed pre-pandemic trends.

Even as many economists have revised down their growth forecasts between 8.5 and 10 per cent for the ongoing financial year, the RBI did not change its forecast of 9.5 per cent for the fiscal so far.

Speaking at the event, Das said that India has emerged as a top performer in the startup landscape.

Speaking on the banking sector, he urged the banks to be investment-ready when the investment cycle picks up,, which the RBI thinks is likely to begin from the next financial year.

It can be noted that since 2013, private capital has been missing from the economy and many are of the view that this should begin from mid-next fiscal.

Das further added that the gross NPA of banks further improved in September in comparison to the June level. He strongly urged the banks to improve their capital management process.

He lauded the tech entrepreneurs and said that India has emerged as a top performer in the startup landscape, attracting billions of foreign capital.

On being asked about cryptocurrency, Das said that when the RBI after due internal deliberations says there are concerns on macroeconomic and financial stability from cryptocurrency, there is a need for deeper discussions.

The government is likely to introduce a bill on cryptocurrencies during the winter session of Parliament beginning November 29, amid concerns over such currencies being allegedly used for luring investors with misleading claims and for funding terror activities.

At present, there are no particular regulations or ban on the use of cryptocurrencies in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, had held a meeting on the cryptocurrencies with senior officials and indications are that strong regulatory steps could be taken to deal with the issue.

-with PTI inputs