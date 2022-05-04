RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to make a statement at 2 pm today

Updated: May 4, 2022 1:16:19 pm
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das statement LIVE updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier in the day announced that governor Shaktikanta Das will make a statement to the media at 2 pm today.
“Watch out for the statement by the RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 2:00 pm on May 04, 2022,” the central bank informed in a tweet.
Watch out for the statement by the RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 2:00 pm on May 04, 2022
YouTube: https://t.co/gil2KUy5MP#rbitoday #rbigovernor
Best of Express Premium
— ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) May 4, 2022
The RBI didn’t inform why Das is making a statement and what he may announce.
More to follow
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-