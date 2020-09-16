Economic recovery likely to be gradual: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The country’s economic recovery is likely to be gradual as the country is still reeling from the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

Addressing the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting, the central bank chief said that the economic recovery is not fully entrenched. He added that the GDP data for the first quarter (Q1) was a telling reflection of how COVID-19 affected the economy.

Persistently large liquidity infusion by RBI has ensured large borrowing by the government at a low rate and in a non-disruptive manner, the RBI governor said.

Das also said that the Indian central bank stands battle-ready to take whatever steps that are needed to be taken for the economy.

More to follow

