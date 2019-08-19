RBI Governor: Everything isn’t doomed and gloomy about the economy

At a time when the economy is fast losing its growth momentum as a result of a dip in consumption demand and slide in investment activity, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das urged everyone to look at the opportunities ahead and stop being the proponents of gloom and doom. Admitting that the economy is slowing down, Das said there were many challenges both from within and outside.

“The mood today ranges from existential angst to a positive attitude. I think the sentiment is very important; and please look at the opportunities ahead of us. We do realise that there are challenges and difficulties coming from external and domestic sources but one has to look at the opportunities and capitalise on that,” the RBI governor said while addressing the national banking summit in Mumbai.

Das’ remark comes amid a view within a section of the corporates that slapping a higher surcharge on the super-rich would effectively discourage new investors and exacerbate the trend of migration of high net worth individuals from India.

Besides, auto sales are at their lowest levels in nearly two decades, plunging over 31 per cent and eating away over 3.5 lakh jobs.

Urging the financial sector, the business community, policymakers and the regulators to jointly address the challenges, Das said, “I am not saying we maintain a Panglossian countenance and smile away every difficulty. But, in any real economy, the mood is very important. There are several opportunities amid the challenges we face today.”

Continuing their selling spree that began with the Budget and amidst the rising uncertainty over the FPI tax and global trade worries, foreign portfolio investors, and as per depository data, have sold equities worth Rs 10,416.25 crore between August 1 and 16 and debt worth Rs 2,096.4 crore.

Barring inflation numbers there seems no positive news coming in from any quarters and the Reserve Bank’s four successive rate cuts to the tune of 110 bps to a nine-year low of 5.4 per cent since February has not made any positive impact on the ground level.

Moreover, the GDP growth rate last quarter of 2018-19 was at 5.8 per cent. This year, the Budget has a projection of 7 per cent. RBI and others have lowered the forecast for the whole year 2019-20 to 6.9 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)