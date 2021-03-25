RBI flagged major concerns on cryptocurrencies to the Govt: Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that the central bank has flagged major concerns on cryptocurrencies to the government and added that the matter is still under examination and the government will come out with a decision on it.

Speaking at the 7th edition of the India Economic Conclave, the RBI governor said there is no difference of opinion between RBI and the government on cryptocurrencies and added that both the government and the central bank are committed to financial stability.

He said that the RBI is assessing financial stability concerns as it works on the way ahead for central bank digital currency.

He also said that the RBI is in talks with the government regarding the privatisation of public sector banks and the process will go forward.

Das also said that maintaining banking sector health with strong capital base and ethics-driven governance remains a policy priority. He also underlined the huge role that innovation and technology has played in serving customers better and quicker. He said the central bank processed 274 crore digital transactions to provide direct benefit transfer (DBT) to people, most of which happened during the pandemic.

Speaking on the economy, the RBI governor said that the revival of economic activity should continue unabated and that he does not see any downward revision in the central bank’s growth estimate of 10.5 per cent for the next financial year (FY22).

He added that the RBI is committed to using all policy tools to support recovery in economy while preserving price stability and financial stability.

On the rising concerns over fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Das said that the renewed surge in COVID cases in the country is a matter of concern but we have additional insurances this time to tackle that.

–with PTI inputs