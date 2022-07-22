scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Indian economy is relatively better placed amid grim global scenario: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

Speaking at the BOB Annual Banking Conclave 2022, Das said that the rupee is holding up well as compared to its advanced and emerging market peers.

Updated: July 22, 2022 11:07:21 am
rbi governor shaktikanta dasRBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that the Indian economy is relatively better placed amid grim situation in the global market. He said that the rupee is holding up well as compared to its advanced and emerging market peers.

Speaking at the BOB Annual Banking Conclave 2022, Das said that the central bank has been supplying US dollars to the market to ensure an adequate supply of liquidity and noted that it is necessary to look at unhedged forex exposures factually, instead of being alarmed by it.

“We have zero tolerance for volatile and bumpy movement of rupee; RBI actions have helped in smooth movement of rupee,” Das said.

More to follow

