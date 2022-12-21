Next financial crisis will come from cryptos; external factors will cause ‘dent’ to Indian economy: RBI Guv

BFSI Insight Summit 2022: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday warned that the next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies and added that he is still of the view that cryptocurrencies should be banned. He also said that the underlying economic activity in India continues to be strong, but external factors will cause some dent to the economy.

Speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit, Das said that those private cryptocurrencies have no underlying value and pose risks for macroeconomic and financial stability.

“Mark my words, next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies…After FTX episode, don’t think we need to say anything more on crypto,” he warned while speaking at the event adding that the total value of crypto has come down to $140 billion and $40 billion got wiped out.

There is no credible argument on public good yet on cryptocurrencies, he noted.

Explaining the process of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Das said that while the UPI involves the intermediation of banks, CBDC is just like currency notes. Instant money transfers between countries with CBDC can be seen.

There are many central banks that are analysing CBDC and some have also launched pilots.

Commenting about the outlook by the US Federal Reserve, the Indian central bank boss said the actions of the Fed matter to everyone as a large part of the trade is still dollar-denominated.

He said that RBI’s monetary policies are governed and driven by our own growth-inflation dynamics.

“Our last few inflation and growth estimates have been near accurate,” he added.

Underlying economic activity continues to be strong

Das said that the underlying economic activity in India continues to be strong, but external factors will cause some dent to the economy. He said the RBI tracks 70 fast-moving indicators and most of them are in the “green box”.

It is the external sector, mired by fear of recession or clear visibility about slowing growth in a large part of the world, where the challenges lie, he said, adding that the impact of external demand will “dent” the economy.

Earlier this month, the RBI had downward revised its growth estimate for FY23 to 6.8 per cent from the earlier 7 per cent.

Speaking about the banking sector, he noted that there is no big gap between deposit and credit growth in absolute terms, base effects make growth numbers on the two look divergent.

“Credit growth of 17.5 per cent in December reflects underlying fundamentals of the economy,” Das said adding that the current growth in credit is also a reflection of pent up demand of last two years.

The credit growth in absolute terms is at Rs 19 lakh crore while deposit growth is at Rs 17.40 lakh crore, the central bank chief said.

The domestic financial sector remains resilient and is much better placed, he said adding that both the regulator and the financial sector players deserve credit for this achievement.