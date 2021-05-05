RBI announces term liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore for emergency health security

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced measures to ease the economic stress of the second wave of Covid-19 in India. The central bank chief announced a term liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore for access to emergency health security.

Das said that to ramp up the Covid related healthcare infrastructure in the country, an on-tap special liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore will be made available to the banks at the repo rate with up to 3-year tenor till March 31, 2022.

During his address, the RBI governor said that India had flattened the Covid-19 infection curve in March, however, new mutants of the virus have emerged. He said that wide-ranging and swift actions are needed against the spread of the second wave of Covid.

The governor said that the RBI will closely monitor the emerging developments in the economy and use all resources and instruments at its command.

Das also announced special long-term repo operations for small finance banks (SFBs) to provide further support to micro, small and other unorganized sector entities. He said that SFBs will be permitted to lend to small microfinance institutions (MFIs) having an asset size of Rs 500 crore.

The RBI will conduct a special 3-year long-term repo operation (LTRO) of Rs 10,000 crore at repo rate for SFBs. There will be a limit of Rs 10 lakh per borrower and the facility will be available till October 31, 2021.

The RBI governor also announced that those borrowers up to Rs 25 crore, who have not taken restructuring earlier and were standard as of March 2021, will be considered for restructuring till September 30, 2021.

During the speech, Das also said that the central bank decided to conduct the second purchase of G-sec for Rs 35,000 crore under G-SAP 1.0 on May 20, 2021.

Separately he said that the banks are being incentivised to extend swift credit to the weaker sectors. He added that banks are going to create a Covid loan book in their balance sheets and they will be able to park the amount equal to Covid book with the central bank at 40 basis points (bps) above the reverse repo rate.

On the rate of inflation, he said, the food and fuel inflation have pushed core inflation, but added that expected normal monsoon forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD) should help contain food price inflation.

Speaking on the rationalisation of KYC norms, Das announced the extension of the scope of video KYC for new categories of customers such as proprietorship firms, authorised signatories and beneficial owners of legal entities.