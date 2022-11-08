scorecardresearch
RBI Deputy Governor to MFIs: Balance borrowers’ interest

Rajeshwar Rao said customer protection lies at the RBI's regulation for the microfinance sector and the regulator has zero tolerance for misconduct towards the borrowers.

In March this year, the RBI came out with a comprehensive and revised regulatory framework for microfinance loans aimed at protection of customers. (File Photo)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Rajeshwar Rao Monday warned microfinance lenders against irresponsible lending and asked them to grow business while balancing the interest of vulnerable borrowers.

He said customer protection lies at the RBI’s regulation for the microfinance sector and the regulator has zero tolerance for misconduct towards the borrowers.

Speaking at an event last week, the deputy governor said that exclusive focus on business growth and bottom lines without considering the vulnerabilities of the borrowers by any entity is fraught with pitfalls and irresponsible lending by a few lenders ends up putting the interests of the entire industry at risk.

“The industry should work towards increasing the size of pie while balancing the interests of the vulnerable borrowers,” Rao said.

It is the collective responsibility of all the lenders and the self-regulatory organisation (SROs) – Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) and Sa-Dhan – in the industry to keep a check on any sharp and aggressive practices in the sector, he said, adding that there are sufficient avenues in the sector to grow the business as availability of credit to last mile still remains an unfinished agenda.

In March this year, the RBI came out with a comprehensive and revised regulatory framework for microfinance loans aimed at protection of customers.

For ensuring borrowers’ protection from coercive recovery practices, the new framework requires putting in place a mechanism for engagement with borrowers facing repayment related difficulties and prohibition on harsh recovery practices. It says that there should be an extensive due diligence process for engagement of recovery agents and a dedicated mechanism for redressal of recovery related grievances.

“While we acknowledge the rights of the lenders to recover overdue loans, I would like to make it clear in no uncertain terms that the Reserve Bank has zero tolerance for misconduct towards the borrowers,” Rao said.

The RBI has attempted to move from a rule-based approach to a principle-based approach thus creating an enabling environment for more financial institutions to serve the excluded, while protecting their interests through competition and transparency, he added.

