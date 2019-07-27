Ravi Shankar Prasad asserts need for traceability mechanism in WhatsApp payments

While encouraging the launch of WhatsApp Payments in India if the company complies with directives of Reserve Bank of India and National Payments Corporation of India, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said he told WhatsApp that it will need to develop its own traceability mechanism.

Advertising

“I have heard them and I have instructed my department that in the event the platform is complying with (RBI and NPCI) regulatory requirements, they must be encouraged,” Prasad said.

“On the issue of traceability, I have conveyed to them that traceability should be their job. But in the event that WhatsApp platform is abused by rogue terrorist or extremist elements by repeating some kind of recirculation of messages, then there must be a mechanism whereby those can be traced.”

Meanwhile, WhatsApp global head Will Cathcart said he reiterated the company’s commitment to encryption.

Advertising

“We have made changes to WhatsApp’s product to deal with virality, changed the like forward limits. We talked about the new work we are doing to cooperate with law enforcement by putting in place proper training. We are making sure we are handling requests. We did reiterate our support for encryption and how important that is to the product,” he told reporters.

Prasad’s meeting on Friday also included Whatsapp vice president of Global Policy and Communications Victoria Grand, Facebook India head Ajit Mohan, Facebook policy director Ankhi Das, and Rakesh Maheshwari.