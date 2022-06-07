Rate hike looms, bond yields spike to 3-year high

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield on Monday rose to its highest levels since March 2019 as investors prepared for around a 40-50 bps rate increase later this week while higher global crude oil prices also hurt the sentiment.

The 10-year bond yield closed at 7.501 per cent, up 4 bps from its previous close. Moreover, the US bond yields edged higher as traders assessed the strength of the economy. The yield on the key 10-year US Treasury note was up at 2.951 per cent. The rise in bond yield indicates the imminent rise in interest rates in the banking system and rising cost of funds.

“Measures to tighten liquidity are expected to accompany a rise in Indian interest rates on Wednesday, adding upward pressure to bond yields and increasing the need for central bank measures to support government borrowing,” said an analyst from IFA Global. The rise in interest rates is not in doubt as Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said on May 23 that the decision would be a “no brainer”.

With Monday’s rise, 10-year bond yield has risen 147 basis points in the last one year.

The rupee inched up 2 paise to close at 77.64 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, tracking a weak American currency in the overseas market. The benchmark Sensex lost 94 points at 55,675.32 and the NSE Nifty index declined 15 points at 16,569.55.

After the 40 basis points hike in Repo rate to 4.40 per cent last month, the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI is set to go for another rate hike to tackle the elevated inflation level in the forthcoming meeting on Wednesday.

The bond and stock markets are already positioned for a frontloaded hike in Repo rate, the main policy rate at which RBI lends funds to banks. The broader market expectation is that the RBI will hike Repo rate by around 40-50 basis points in the June meeting. Any smaller rate hike will be a positive surprise and short-term bond yields may soften marginally.

On May 4, bringing an end to the low interest rate regime, the RBI jacked up the Repo rate, the main policy rate, by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent and the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to 4.50 per cent to bring down the elevated inflation and tackle the impact of geopolitical tensions. However, the central bank retained the accommodative monetary policy in an unscheduled meeting of the MPC. Banks have jacked up repo-linked lending rates and marginal cost of funds-based lending rates since then, leading to a rise in EMIs.