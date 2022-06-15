‘Rate hike impact: Rs 18-lakh-cr NBFC debt to be dearer by 85-105 bps’

Borrowing costs for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are likely to rise by 85-105 basis points (bps) this fiscal with the recent hike in interest rates by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to a Crisil Ratings analysis of NBFCs, Rs 15 lakh crore of debt, or 65 per cent of outstanding debt as on March 31, 2022, is due for repricing this fiscal owing to interest reset or maturity. Another Rs 3 lakh crore of incremental debt is likely to be raised to support expected growth in lending.

However, overall profitability is expected to remain steady cushioned by a reduction in credit costs, Crisil said.

“Credit costs, which have been rising for the past couple of years, should decline this fiscal year because most NBFCs hold substantial provisioning buffers.

That should offset some of the impact of higher interest rates on profitability,” it said.

The interest rate scenario has turned for NBFCs, with the Reserve Bank hiking the repo rate by 90 bps in two tranches. “We expect another 75 bps of hikes, taking the total expected increase this fiscal to 165 bps,” Crisil said.

The impact of this will vary based on the mix of fixed and floating-rate borrowings in NBFC portfolios. With bank floating loans now benchmarked to external gauges such as the repo rate since October 2019, the pass-through is relatively quicker compared with loans linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), Crisil said.

Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director and deputy chief ratings officer, Crisil Ratings, said, “Our study shows increases or decreases in MCLR over the past 5 fiscals have not kept pace with the changes in the repo rate. At the same time, interest rates on repo-linked bank facilities do reflect such changes very quickly.”

“Extrapolating that, and after baking in the total 165 bps hike likely in the repo rate this fiscal, we see the overall cost of borrowings for NBFCs rising 85-105 bps,” he added.