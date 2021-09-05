R K Singh seeks higher coal supply to power plants

Union Power Minister R K Singh has asked to ramp up coal supply to thermal power projects in view of rising demand of electricity in the country, an official release said on Saturday.

A core management team (CMT) has been constituted to closely monitor the coal stocks at power plants and Power Secretary Alok Kumar has been doing daily review of the situation as well as action taken by the team, the release mentioned.

“In the light of the increasing power demand, the Union Minister for Power, New & Renewable Energy R.K. Singh reviewed the coal position of power plants on 3rd Sept,2021. The Secretaries and Senior officers of the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Railways, Coal Companies, Power Utilities and Central Electricity Authority (CEA) were present,” the release by the Power Ministry said.