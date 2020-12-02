Q2 GDP data, vaccine hopes propel Sensex closer to 45K

Meanwhile, the rupee surged 37 paise to settle at 73.68 against the US dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by foreign fund inflows into domestic equities.

The Sensex on Tuesday surged further and inched closer to the 45,000-level, aided by encouraging second quarter GDP data and positive global cues driven by the prospect for a vaccine-driven economic recovery. The Sensex rallied 506 points to 44,655.44 and the NSE Nifty index gained 140 points at 13,109.05 as the rally fuelled by foreign portfolio investors gathered momentum.

Meanwhile, the rupee surged 37 paise to settle at 73.68 against the US dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by foreign fund inflows into domestic equities.

ENS WITH PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.