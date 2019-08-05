Q1 earnings: India Inc in dire straits; weak demand plagues every sector

There is now more than abundant evidence corporate India is in deep distress. From steel to staples and cars to capital goods, every sector is feeling the pain from weak demand.

The worry is that there are few signs that demand will pick up in the coming months given the troubles in rural India. Few companies have been able to grow revenues meaningfully during the June quarter; for a sample of 548 companies (excluding banks, financials, TCS and Reliance Industries) revenues rose just 4 per cent year-on-year.

Despite valiant attempts to rein in costs operating margins were under pressure as were net profits; for the 548 companies, profits crashed 27 per cent y-o-y. A host of heavyweights —Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel — reported losses.

Volume growth was insipid across sectors; at JSW Steel,for example, domestic volumes declined by 2 per cent y-o-y due to sluggish demand.

The macro data reflects the weakness in volumes; while cargo recorded a decline for the first time over the last 5 years, the growth at the major ports was only 1.5 per cent in Q1FY20 versus 4 per cent in the corresponding period in the previous year.

Railway freight too saw very sluggish growth of 2.7 per cent. HUL reported a 5 per cent y-o-y increase in volumes in Q1FY20, the slowest in seven quarters. Maruti Suzuki reported an 18 per cent y-o-y drop in volumes which pulled down Q1FY20 profits by nearly 28 per cent y-o-y.

Tata Global’s India tea business reported a slower volume growth of 8 per cent y-o-y compared with 12 per cent y-o-y in Q4FY19. —FE