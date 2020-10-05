scorecardresearch
Puri’s comments on ‘problems’ for AirAsia ‘unfortunate’: CAPA India

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | October 5, 2020 5:17:16 am
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Terming Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s comments on AirAsia India “unfortunate”, aviation consultancy firm CAPA India said that the entire industry is under stress.

Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Saturday, Puri said: “AirAsia ki dukaan band ho rahi hai … matlab unki parent company mein problems hain. (Air Asia is downing its shutters … there are problems in the parent company). They may be in financial stress … That may be individual specific. But Chandigarh ki connectivity ki koi problem nahi hai.”

In response to a query by The Indian Express, an AirAsia India spokesperson said: “We decline to comment”.

