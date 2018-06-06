Purchasing Managers’ Index: Services sector shrinks for first time in three months

The new business sub-index, an indicator of domestic and foreign demand, fell sharply to 50.2 in May from April’s 51.4, near the neutral level and remaining well below the long-run mean average of 54.3 The new business sub-index, an indicator of domestic and foreign demand, fell sharply to 50.2 in May from April’s 51.4, near the neutral level and remaining well below the long-run mean average of 54.3

The country’s services sector, which contributes around 60 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), shrank in May for the first time in three months as new orders stagnated, according to a business survey.

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 49.6 in May from April’s 51.4, sinking below the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

The new business sub-index, an indicator of domestic and foreign demand, fell sharply to 50.2 in May from April’s 51.4, near the neutral level and remaining well below the long-run mean average of 54.3. “The performance of the service sector was disappointing in May,” Aashna Dodhia, an economist at IHS Markit, said in a release.

“India saw the slowest improvement in the health of the overall economy since February in May, whilst the latest survey showed the effects of higher global oil prices as the private sector recorded the most marked input cost inflation for three months.” The survey also showed firms were turning more cautious about hiring, with the pace of job creation easing to the weakest so far this year. If the labour market continues to soften, it could put pressure on the government ahead of next year’s general elections.

On June 1, IHS Market said India’s manufacturing sector activity eased in May as new work orders rose at a weaker pace. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell from 51.6 in April to 51.2 in May.

Taken together, they pushed the composite PMI – which includes both manufacturing and services – to 50.4 in May from April’s 51.9, barely above the 50 mark that shows growth and its lowest reading in three months.

Last quarter’s faster growth, coupled with accelerating inflation, have dramatically changed expectations for the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy. It is now expected to change its stance to hawkish as early as a policy review on Wednesday and raise rates in August.

A recent surge in the price of oil, India’s biggest import item, and a sharp weakness in the rupee will be inflationary, keeping prices on an up-trend.

While the jump in input prices was evident in the latest survey, firms continued to absorb most of the cost pressure to attract dwindling demand, pressuring profit margins. However, services firms remained optimistic about the future, with the business expectations index rising to its highest since January 2015.

