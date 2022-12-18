Prosecution limit doubled; clarity on SUVs, fryums tax

A hike in threshold for prosecution to Rs 2 crore from Rs 1 crore, excluding cases of fake invoices, along with a slew of clarifications for taxability of items ranging from sports utility vehicles (SUVs) to fryums was decided upon in the 48th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting Saturday.

Meeting after a gap of nearly six months, the Council did not discuss the report of Group of Ministers (GoM) on setting up of appellate tribunals and taxation for pan masala and gutkha firms.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Council could take up only 8 out of the 15 listed agenda items for discussion due to paucity of time. The report of another GoM, chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on GST levy on online gaming, casinos and horse racing, which was submitted on Thursday was also not part of agenda for Saturday’s meeting.

In case of SUVs, Sitharaman said the clarification is that the higher rate of compensation cess of 22 per cent is applicable to a motor vehicle fulfilling all four conditions — popularly known as SUV; has engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc; length exceeding 4,000 mm; has ground clearance of 170 mm and above. “So this clarification is not new tax, it’s more to say what defines that commodity which is under taxation as SUV,” the minister said.

Sitharaman said some states initiated the discussion on multi-utility vehicles (MUVs) to clarify whether sedans should be included in the SUV category, while some other states suggested bringing in a definition for MUVs. The Fitment Committee, the panel of central and state tax officers, will see if any other motor vehicle category needs to be added to this category, she said.

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said the Council took a “pathbreaking decision” with regard to decriminalising three types of GST offences — obstruction or preventing any officer in discharge of his duties; deliberate tampering of material evidence; and failure to supply information.

The minimum threshold of tax amount for launching prosecution under GST has been raised from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore, except for the offence of issuance of invoices without supply of goods or services or both. Also, the compounding amount has been reduced to the range of 25 to 100 per cent, from the present 50 to 150 per cent of the tax amount.

“…cases involving tax amount of up to Rs 2 crore will go out of the purview of criminal action, except cases of fake invoicing,” Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Johri said.

In September, the Centre had issued directions to Central GST officers to launch prosecution in offences exceeding Rs 5 crore but it was given through a circular, while the GST law currently has the limit at Rs 1 crore.

The amendments in GST law to give effect to the Council’s decision on decriminalisation would be brought in the Finance Bill, 2023, Malhotra said. After that, the state legislatures too would have to pass similar amendments.

The GST Council also decided to lower tax rates on husk of pulses to nil from 5 per cent, on ethyl alcohol supplied to refineries for blending with motor spirit (petrol) to 5 per cent from 18 per cent. The Council also clarified that Rab (a type of jaggery) and fryums manufactured using the process of extrusion attract 18 per cent GST. Also, the Council has allowed unregistered suppliers and composition taxpayers to make intra-state supply of goods through e-commerce operators, which will come into effect from October 1 next year. Circular will also be issued to clarify that ‘no claim bonus’ offered by the insurance companies to the insured is an admissible deduction for valuation of insurance services.