‘Pronounced slowdown’: Moody’s cuts FY20 GDP forecast to 5.8 per cent

Stating that India is experiencing a pronounced slowdown in economic growth, Moody’s Investors Service Thursday projected a low 5.8 per cent growth for India in fiscal 2019-20. The forecast is significantly lower than Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) revised projection of 6.1 per cent for FY20.

Meanwhile, India Ratings and Research, part of Fitch Group, also revised its projection down to 6.1 per cent from 6.7 per cent it had estimated a couple of months ago.

In its note, Moody’s said, “We forecast real GDP growth to decline to 5.8% in the fiscal year ending in March 2020 (fiscal 2019) from 6.8% in fiscal 2018, and to pick up to 6.6% in fiscal 2020 and around 7.0% over the medium term.” Raising concerns over future economic growth prospects, it said that compared to two years ago, the “probability of a sustained real GDP growth at or above 8% has significantly diminished”.

Moody’s also raised concerns over India’s sovereign credit profile. It said that, “prolonged softer growth would dampen prospects for the government’s fiscal consolidation plans and hamper its ability to prevent a rise in the debt burden. Given India’s already weak fiscal position, this would weigh on the sovereign credit profile”. The report added that there are multiple drivers of deceleration and they are mainly domestic and in part long-lasting.

“What was an investment-led slowdown has broadened into consumption, driven by financial stress among rural households and weak job creation. A credit crunch among non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), major providers of retail loans in recent years, has compounded the problem.”

Explained Moody’s numbers bleaker than RBI’s 6.1% projection The projection by Moody’s is the most pessimistic so far and comes ahead of the International Monetary Fund’s growth projections due next week. A prolonged phase of subdued growth would dampen prospects for the NDA government’s fiscal consolidation plans and stymie its capacity to prevent a surge in the debt burden, thereby denting the country’s sovereign credit profile. Last week, the RBI too had cut its growth projection for the economy by 80 basis points to 6.1 per cent for 2019-20. The Manila-based Asian Development Bank and the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development had, last month, cut FY20 growth forecast for India by 50 basis points and 1.3 percentage points to 6.5 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) also revised its forecast downward for the second time, cutting it to 6.1 per cent from 6.7 per cent earlier. It had earlier revised its GDP growth estimate to 6.7 per cent from its earlier forecast of 7.3 per cent in August 2019. While the government has announced several measures to revive the sentiment in the economy, it said that rather than addressing supply side, there is a need to take measures that will enhance the disposable income.

Welcoming the Centre’s recent measures, Ind-Ra said “they are likely to support growth only in the medium-to-long term. Also, as most of the measures announced endeavour to reduce the cost of goods and services, they are essentially a supply-side response to revive growth”.

“The agency believes the bigger challenge facing the economy is from the demand side as consumption demand has collapsed and private corporate investment is not forthcoming. Therefore, Ind-Ra believes the need is to take steps/measures that will enhance the disposable income/put additional money in the hands of rural/urban households,” it added.

Even the RBI, while cutting its forecast for FY20 from 6.9 per cent to 6.1 per cent last Friday, said that while recent measures announced by the Centre are likely to help strengthen private consumption and spur private investment activity, “the continuing slowdown warrants intensified efforts to restore the growth momentum”. The RBI came out with its monetary policy statement last Friday.