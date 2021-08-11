From masks and PPE kits to vaccines, the industry has come forward: PM Modi at CII Annual Meeting 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Meeting 2021 said that the economy is gathering momentum again after recovering from the impact of Covid-19. He said that the country is witnessing a strengthening of cooperation between government and industry.

The prime minister said that during the pandemic, the industry has stepped to help in every possible way from masks to PPE kits to vaccines, the industry has played an important role in India’s growth.

Here’s what PM Modi said:

-Indian economy is gathering steam now

-From masks and PPE kits to vaccines, the industry has come forward to contribute

-Today’s meeting is vital amidst pandemic; the govt and industry are walking hand in hand

-We have taken big steps in ease of doing business

-We have the most competitive tax regime in the world

-New India welcomes all kinds of investments

-Rising confidence of Indians is visible across sectors

-Indians want to adopt products that are made in India

-India receiving record FDI because of reforms done in last few years

-India now has 60 unicorns, 21 of them reaching that status in last few months

-We have taken bold decisions, reforms continued even during pandemic

-Govt doing reforms not out of compulsion but out of conviction