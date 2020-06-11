Development of industries in East and NE commendable: PM Modi at Indian Chamber of Commerce

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the 95th Annual Plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) through video conferencing. In his speech, he said that the contribution of ICC towards the development of industries and manufacturing in the east and north-east is commendable.

In his speech, the prime minister said that the challenge thrown at us by the coronavirus (COVID-19) each and every Indian citizen is determined to make the country (Aatmanirbhar) self-reliant.

