scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 11, 2020
COVID19

Development of industries in East and NE commendable: PM Modi at Indian Chamber of Commerce

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 95th Annual Plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 11, 2020 11:52:28 am
Narendra Modi, PM CARES, COVID 19 Relief fund, Coronavirus pandemic, Indian express opinion Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the 95th Annual Plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) through video conferencing. In his speech, he said that the contribution of ICC towards the development of industries and manufacturing in the east and north-east is commendable.

In his speech, the prime minister said that the challenge thrown at us by the coronavirus (COVID-19) each and every Indian citizen is determined to make the country (Aatmanirbhar) self-reliant.

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 11: Latest News

Advertisement