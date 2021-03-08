Price and policy push: Ethanol cheaper than petrol, sweet spot for sugar industry

Mills will be paid more for ethanol produced from ‘B-heavy’ molasses (Rs 57.61/litre) and cane juice (Rs 62.65/litre) than from the conventional ‘C’ molasses route (Rs 45.69/litre). File

Petrol at Rs 90-plus per litre is pinching consumer pockets. But for Indian sugar mills, it has opened up opportunities – and a way out of the problem of cane payment dues to farmers.

Oil marketing companies (OMC) are set to procure 283 crore litres of ethanol from mills for blending up to 10% with petrol in 2020-21 (December-November).

This is against 167 crore, 179 crore and 150.5 crore litres in the preceding three supply years and a mere 38 crore litres in 2013-14.

Moreover, of the 283 crore litres, only 59.7 crore comprises ethanol normally produced by mills from ‘C’ molasses, the leftover cane syrup after most of the sugar has been extracted and crystallised.

The balance supply would be ethanol from fermentation of whole sugarcane juice (42.2 crore litres) and the intermediate ‘B-heavy’ stage molasses (181 crore litres).

Mills will also be paid more for ethanol produced from ‘B-heavy’ molasses (Rs 57.61/litre) and cane juice (Rs 62.65/litre) than from the conventional ‘C’ molasses route (Rs 45.69/litre).

The total projected ethanol purchases by OMCs in 2020-21 would be worth nearly Rs 15,800 crore.

Significantly, the Rs 62.65/litre ex-mill rate for ethanol from cane juice is way below the Rs 91.17/litre retail price of petrol in Delhi. The difference is mainly due to taxes: Petrol attracts a Central excise duty of Rs 32.90 plus a Rs 21.04/litre state tax in Delhi.

“Ethanol today requires no subsidy. The government only has to ensure it is taxed less than petrol,” said a sugar industry source.

Ethanol, a biofuel, can be mixed with petrol to form different blends and cut India’s dependence on imported oil. Also, the oxygen in ethanol helps blended petrol burn more completely and so cut emissions.

Ethanol, containing 99.5% alcohol, is chargeable to only a 5% goods and services tax (GST). This is unlike rectified spirit or potable-grade extra neutral alcohol, having 95-96% purity and subject to a host of state government levies.

But the 5% GST on ethanol, slashed from 18% in July 2018, has notional value. This is because fuels are out of GST and OMCs cannot claim any input tax credit.

Also, excise and state tax are levied on petrol after ethanol-blending, which the OMCs do in their depots and not refineries.

“Ideally, these taxes should be only on unblended petrol at the refinery gate. The OMCs will, then, have incentive to blend more ethanol, which attracts only a flat 5% GST,” the source added.

The absence of any substantive tax advantage notwithstanding, India’s ethanol production capacity has doubled from 215 crore litres in 2014-15 to 426.6 crore litres in 2019-20.

Most of this capacity addition has come after May 2018, when the Narendra Modi government unveiled a new biofuels programme targeting 10% all-India average ethanol blending in petrol by 2022 (from 4.2% in 2017-18) and 20% by 2030.

From 2018-19, the government also began fixing higher ex-mill prices for ethanol derived from ‘B-heavy’ molasses and cane juice than that from ‘C’ molasses feedstock.

The new ethanol blending and pricing policy has been a game-changer, according to Roshan Lal Tamak, executive director & CEO (sugar business), DCM Shriram Ltd.

His company, in December, commissioned a Rs 292-crore distillery adjoining its sugar mill at Ajbapur in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. With a 200 kilolitres per day (KLD) ethanol production capacity, it is the state’s largest single-location distillery.

Mills typically crush cane with 13.5-14% total fermentable sugars (TFS) content.

From every tonne of cane, they can recover up to 115 kg (11.5%) of sugar. The un-crystallised, non-recovered TFS (2-2.5%) goes into ‘C’ molasses that yields about 10.67 litres of ethanol.

Alternatively, they can extract just 10% sugar (100 kg) and divert the 1.5% extra TFS to an earlier ‘B-heavy’ stage molasses yielding some 19.42 litres of ethanol. A third option is not to make any sugar and ferment the entire 13-5-14% TFS in the cane to produce around 76 litres of ethanol.

At current ex-factory sugar realisations of Rs 32/kg, many mills are finding it viable to produce more ethanol through the ‘B-heavy’ molasses route.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association has estimated diversion of 20.10 lt sugar for ethanol production from ‘B-heavy’ molasses and cane juice in the 2020-21 season. That includes 6.74 lt in UP, 6.55 lt in Maharashtra and 5.41 lt in Karnataka.

With India’s average annual sugar production of 300 lt outstripping domestic consumption of 255-260 lt, there is scope for further diversion.

“Besides being an indigenous green fuel, ethanol will help mills make timely payments to cane farmers. The present programme can be accelerated by increasing the blending mandate in major ethanol-producing states and promoting production from direct cane juice,” said Tanak.