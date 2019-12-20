Pre-budget meeting: Industry seeks further ‘ease of doing biz’, better rate transmission at meet with FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with senior officials at a pre-Budget meeting with industrialists, in New Delhi, on Thursday. (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with senior officials at a pre-Budget meeting with industrialists, in New Delhi, on Thursday. (PTI)

Improvement in ease of doing business, policy stability, income tax cuts, better transmission of interest rate cuts, ways to boost consumption to support growth were some of the issues taken up by industry leaders, including Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, CII president Vikram Kirloskar and Assocham president Balkrishna Goenka during their pre-Budget consultations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday.

Mittal said making business easy was his main suggestion to the government, adding that a combination of low tariffs and high consumption is affecting the telecom industry and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) needs to intervene to strike a balance between protecting investments and consumer interest. “I have come here today to discuss only one thing: make doing business easy in the country. That was what my thrust was,” he added. Mittal further said the issue has been on investments side and new technologies have to be put in, 5G has to be ushered into this country, adding that average revenue per user (ARPU) should go up from Rs 200.

“My view is Rs 200 is to eventually going to Rs 300 … at the lower end, Rs 100 for a customer over a month of consuming rich data, voice and other services and on the upper end Rs 450-500 … therefore, blended eventual landing point of Rs 300 a month, which will still be $4 a month … by far, the lowest anywhere in the world and yet consuming two or three times more data than anywhere else in the world.

“That’s the balance we need to get to try and Trai has to work on this because the industry has not been able to have an orderly mechanism to get to that point via getting this industry in a manner which is not conducive for industry and that’s why we need Trai intervention,” he said.

Suggestions around mergers and acquisitions (M&As), demerger, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) process, certain sections of income tax which were coming in the way of M&A or slowing them down were also made during the meeting.

Assocham president Balkrishna Goenka said for “ease of doing business, states have to play an important role” and last mile issues are there that need to be resolved. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president Vikram Kirloskar said, “We talked about the ease of doing business, which are the issues concerning many industries.”

Explained Focus on reviving pvt investment, growth Improving regulatory environment to safeguard investments through ease of doing business, increasing export competitiveness, reviving private investment and kick-starting growth measures, were particularly in focus at the meeting. Issues related to mergers and acquisitions (M&As), demergers, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) process, certain Sections of income tax which were coming in the way of M&As or slowing them down, were also flagged.

The industry body also raised the issue of delayed payments and contract enforcement, along with raising the issue of how price controls lead to uncertainty and lack of confidence in the functioning of markets. RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka said the discussions “centred more around what can be done to stimulate growth, to facilitate the ease of doing business”.

On the current slowdown and its impact on capacity utilisation across industries, he said, “We all recognised that it is going to take a couple of quarters, three quarters, four quarters, before this capacity gets utilised. We understand that, and that is the reality of the situation.”

Ficci president Sandip Somany said the industry representatives gave suggestions to the Finance Minister “to reduce income tax for those who earn less than Rs 20 lakh in a year so that there is more disposable in the hands of consumers and the economy benefits”.

He added, “We have also asked the FM to take measures about reducing EMIs (equated monthly installments), which can happen only if the banks reduce the interest rates on loans.”

Stating that while the Reserve Bank of India has cut 135 basis points (bps), banks have reduced only 45 bps, Somany said, “If there can be more transmission of RBI’s cut to consumers, then the EMIs will be reduced and it will also improve consumption.”

“During the interactive session lasting over two hours, prominent industrialists spoke about improving regulatory environment to safeguard investments through ease of doing business, increasing export competitiveness, reviving private investment and kick-starting growth measures,” a Finance Ministry statement said.

In the pre-Budget consultations in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2020-21, industrialists also suggested many ways to boost the rural economy, especially to increase consumption, the statement further said.

Other suggestions included improvement in insolvency process in relation to NCLTs and banks; faster M&As and demerger processes, ways to reduce time for foreign direct investment (FDI) approval; structural changes in laws for effective and stable business environment; and time-bound decisions for augmenting ease of doing business both at the central and state levels.

Other industry leaders who took part in the consultations were GMR Group chairman BVN Rao, Ashok Leyland managing director and chief executive officer Vipin Sondhi, Wipro Global chief financial officer Jatin Dalal, K Raheja Corp Group president Ravi Raheja and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd chairman Acharya Balkrishan, among others.

Unions urge FM to hike I-T ceiling, minimum wages

New Delhi: In a pre-Budget consultation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, trade unions urged the government to provide minimum wage of Rs 21,000, minimum pension of Rs 6,000 under Employees’ Pension Scheme and tax exemption on annual income of up to Rs 10 lakh. The unions have also raised concerns over rising unemployment in the country, saying “employment generation has nose-dived in recent period”.

During the meeting, they suggested that massive public investment in infrastructure, social sectors and agriculture would generate employment and the Union Budget should give it a priority and allocate necessary funds for this. They also demanded that vacant sanctioned posts in various government departments should be filled through fresh recruitment. —ENS

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App