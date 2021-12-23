Pre-Budget meet: Focus on growth, reforms, say economists

Economists Wednesday called on the government to continue with bold reforms and keep up the focus on growth and reconstruction, sources said.

In a pre-Budget consultation meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, some economists impressed upon the government not to unduly worry about the fiscal trajectory for FY23. The customary pre-Budget meetings were held with the FM virtually between December 15 and December 22.

They presented suggestions, including rationalisation of personal income-tax slabs and deepening bond market.

With PTI Inputs