Pre-Budget meet: Focus on growth, reforms, say economists

Wednesday, December 22, 2021
In a pre-Budget consultation meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, some economists impressed upon the government not to unduly worry about the fiscal trajectory for FY23. The customary pre-Budget meetings were held with the FM virtually between December 15 and December 22.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
December 23, 2021 3:11:23 am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at pre-Budget meeting. (via @FinMinIndia)

Economists Wednesday called on the government to continue with bold reforms and keep up the focus on growth and reconstruction, sources said.

In a pre-Budget consultation meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, some economists impressed upon the government not to unduly worry about the fiscal trajectory for FY23. The customary pre-Budget meetings were held with the FM virtually between December 15 and December 22.

They presented suggestions, including rationalisation of personal income-tax slabs and deepening bond market.

