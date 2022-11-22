Pre-Budget Consultations: India Inc suggests I-T cuts, job creation, capex boost

Kickstarting the pre-budget consultations with industry and other sectoral experts, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held meetings with industry chambers and experts on infrastructure and climate change. Focus on job creation, rationalisation of income tax slabs to boost consumption demand, privatisation of public sector units and increasing allocation for capital expenditure were some of the key suggestions made by industry chambers in the meetings, which were held virtually with key finance ministry officials.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) called for revenue augmentation through aggressive focus on privatisation of public sector units and higher asset monetisation along with increasing allocation to capital expenditure with focus on an investment-led growth strategy to pump India’s economy amidst the global uncertainty. It also suggested focusing on job generation by proposing employment-linked incentive schemes for employment intensive sectors such as tourism, logistics, retail, film, animation and gaming along with pilots in metro cities for urban employment guarantee schemes.

“The external scenario is likely to continue to be unfavourable for some time. Hence, we must broad-base our domestic economy by creating new sectors of growth and driving employment generation to boost domestic demand, inclusion, and growth,” CII president Sanjiv Bajaj said.

Going forward, to provide tax certainty to businesses, the corporate tax rates should be maintained at the current levels, he said adding “further simplification, rationalisation, ease of paying taxes, and reducing tax litigation should be key priorities.”

Industry body PHDCCI also submitted its suggestions for the Budget to the finance minister virtually suggesting a five-pronged strategy to revitalise the private investments through measures to enhance consumption, increase capacity utilisation in factories, boost job creation, improve quality of social infrastructure, and accelerate India’s economic growth. “The Union Budget 2023-24 is being presented at a crucial juncture of geo-political uncertainties, high inflation and slowing world economic growth. At this juncture, calibrated steps to enhance domestic sources of growth would be crucial to maintain the steady economic growth trajectory,” said Saket Dalmia, president, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in a statement.

Union Ministers Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, and other senior officials attended the meetings. “Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chairs her 1st #PreBudget2023 consultation with the first group of captains from Industry & experts of #Infrastructure and #ClimateChange, in New Delhi, today,” the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.