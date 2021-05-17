Power consumption grows nearly 19% in May

The power consumption in April grew nearly 40 per cent to 118.08 BU.

Power consumption in the country grew by around 19 per cent in the first fortnight of May to 51.67 billion units (BU) over the same period last year, showing recovery in industrial and commercial demand of electricity, according to the Power Ministry data.

Power consumption in the first fortnight of May 2020 was 43.55 BU. The power consumption in the entire month of May last year was 102.08 BU.

The power consumption in April grew nearly 40 per cent to 118.08 BU.