41,177 posts vacant at state-run banks: FM

As many as 41,177 positions or 5 per cent of the total sanctioned posts at PSBs were vacant as on December 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament on Monday.

There are over 8,05,986 sanctioned positions at public sector banks (PSBs). Among the banks, State Bank of India (SBI) had the maximum number of vacant posts at 8,544, as per official data.

“As on 1.12.2021, there are 8,05,986 sanctioned posts and 41,177 vacant posts in public sector banks,” Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha in a written reply. The posts are spread across 12 PSBs in three categories: officer, clerk and sub-staff.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha that new accounts under small saving schemes have been witnessing decline since 2018-19.

As many as 4.66 crore new accounts were opened under the small saving schemes in 2018-19 which came down to 4.12 crore in 2019-20, he informed Parliament.

With PTI inputes