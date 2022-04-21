scorecardresearch
Post-pandemic recovery: FM pitches for coordinated action

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlights need for financially viable alternative energy sources

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
April 21, 2022 6:09:01 am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, along with officials, at G20 Emerging Market Economies meeting, in Washington DC, on Wednesday.

Taking note of food, energy securities and debt vulnerabilities, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that there is an urgent need for coordinated action across countries to “enable swift post-pandemic recovery” along with building resilience to future shocks at the G20 Emerging Market Economies meeting in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

“Discussing #future of #work and #debt vulnerabilities, FM Smt. @nsitharaman said that there is an urgent need for coordinated action across countries to not only enable swift post-pandemic recovery but also to build resilience to future shocks,” the Finance Ministry tweeted. She shared her insights on the economic outlook, risks and near-term policy challenges for EMEs such as food and energy security and tightening of global financial conditions. The G20 Emerging Market Economies meeting was organised by the IMF on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.

“Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman & Shri @DasShaktikanta  @RBI attend the #G20 Emerging Market Economies #EMEs meeting organised by @IMFNews in Washington D.C., today, on the sidelines of the upcoming #G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting #FMCBG,” the Finance Ministry tweeted. The Finance Minister also spoke on the need for environmentally sustainable and financially viable alternatives of energy sources and said the International Solar Alliance can be an effective platform to catalyse efforts.

Sitharaman arrived in Washington on Monday for the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

On Tuesday, she met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and discussed issues including the impact of the geopolitical situation on global growth, policies to navigate the pandemic, food and fuel price shock and helping the most vulnerable.

