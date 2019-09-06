Post FM Sitharaman’s countrywide discussions with corporates & taxmen, fresh measures likely

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday meet tax officers as well as traders and professionals in Kolkata, the seventh round of such meetings in different cities, amid indications that the next set of measures to boost growth will take into policy suggestions received during these meetings. The government will hold more such deliberations in different cities to understand sectoral issues faced by various sectors, a senior Finance Ministry official said.

In these multi city tour — Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Mysuru, Pune, Guwahati, Chennai and Kolkata — an overriding message being conveyed by the Centre is that the government is a “facilitator for wealth creators” and it is keen to promote entrepreneurship. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, Sitharaman kickstarted her tour from Ahmedabad, which was followed by Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, on August 20. Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and other senior tax officials have also accompanied the Finance Minister on the tours, which also covered Mysuru on August 22, Pune on August 27 and more recently Chennai on August 29.

Top brass of the Finance Ministry met local industry chambers, traders and business leaders during these meetings. The government has also tried to convey the message that the tax administration is being made business friendly so that there is no harassment of genuine taxpayers, while evaders will be looked into. “During her meetings with the tax officials across these cities, the finance minister argued that the tax targets outlined in the Budget were achievable,” the official said.

In Chennai and Pune, Sitharaman also met business heads from automobile and ancillary sectors to understand the sectoral issues. With sales of automobile products across segments in the slow lane for the past straight 10 months now, almost all manufacturers of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers have been resorting to production cuts in the past 6-7 months to clear unsold inventory. The Centre is now expected to take the proposal of reduction in tax rates on cars to the GST Council, which is meeting in Goa later this month.

One of the key demands during these interactions were that credit should be available at low cost and banks should pass on the rate cuts. These meetings come in the backdrop of economic growth falling to a six-year low and other lead indicators (such as car/tractor sales, FMCG volume growth) presenting a pessimistic picture. Weak manufacturing and consumption numbers dragged the country’s GDP growth to a 25-quarter low of 5 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal, data released by National Statistical Office last Friday showed. The GDP growth rate has now slowed for the fifth consecutive quarter with previous low recorded at 4.3 per cent in March 2013.

Prior to these meetings, the Finance Ministry met several leaders from sectors including financial services, capital markets, Non Banking Financial Companies, infrastructure and real estate among others. Subsequently, the government announced measures to address sectoral issues such as removing tax surcharge on institutional equity investors, measures to promote car sales, upfront capital infusion in state-owned banks to boost growth among others.