PNB Vesper Life Sciences’ ‘new chemical entity’ okayed for mid-stage Covid-19 trial

In a potentially significant development for the pharmaceutical industry, a new drug developed by a Kochi-based firm has been given the green light to move to mid-stage trials on Covid-19 patients. If proven effective, the drug, GPP-Baladol, would be the first ‘new chemical entity’ cleared for treating severe patients at a time most pharma firms have been focussed on repurposing older, previously approved drugs in this pandemic.

However, some experts feel it is too early to get excited about the product, which has only cleared early-stage trials that prove it is safe to use, not effective.

PNB Vesper Life Sciences, which has the patent for the drug, intends to test the effectiveness of Baladol against corticosteroid dexamethasone, which has been found to be highly effective in reducing mortality in severe Covid patients on ventilators. The mid-stage study — a phase 2 trial — will be conducted in 40 ‘moderate’ positive patients at BMJ Medical College, Pune over 60 days.

“The development is encouraging from a pharma R&D perspective … However, whether this will work on Covid remains to be seen,” said Dr Anant Bhan, researcher, global health, Bioethics and Health Policy.

